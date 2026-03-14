Lending to private sector rises sharply in Turkmenistan as of February 2026
Photo: Hull city council, UK
Loans issued by Turkmenistan’s credit institutions to the private sector increased significantly year-on-year, outpacing lending to state institutions and enterprises, according to data from the Central Bank.
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