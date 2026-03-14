Global progress on Sustainable Development Goals lags behind - UN-Habitat Chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The world is falling significantly behind in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with many people still lacking access to basic living conditions, said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN-Habitat program, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 13th Global Baku Forum on “Bridging Divides in a World in Transition,” Rossbach highlighted that governments face limitations in addressing housing challenges due to rising construction and land costs.

“Housing is expensive. Around the world, it is difficult for states to fund housing programs, especially those requiring subsidies. Land is costly, particularly in areas with developed infrastructure,” she said.

She noted that many housing projects built on the city outskirts have proven ineffective.

“We have seen numerous cases where housing was developed on the periphery, yet these projects failed, people returned to the cities where jobs, services, and opportunities are concentrated,” Rossbach explained.

According to her, current approaches to addressing the housing crisis remain fragmented and require major reforms.

“Many solutions are scattered and do not reflect real conditions. Deep transformations are needed,” she said, stressing that housing should be a political priority.

“We must acknowledge the reality on the ground, incorporate it into land policy and urban planning, and increase investment volumes,” Rossbach added.

She emphasized the need for expanded financial resources and more flexible approaches to urban development.

“Investment must be unlocked and applied more flexibly. We need to consider existing realities and revise urban planning standards and the use of available resources,” she concluded.

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