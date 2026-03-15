Kazakhstan shares plans on Pavlodar region’s 2026 sowing campaign
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Farmers in Pavlodar are set to begin the 2026 sowing campaign, focusing on cereals, oilseeds, and fodder crops
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