Iranian drone attacks oil refinery in Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. An Iranian drone struck an oil refinery in the industrial city of Al Ruwais in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Emergency responders are extinguishing the fire that broke out as a result of the attack, according to the Emirate's authorities, Trend reports.

"The fire that broke out at one of the oil refineries in Al Ruwais as a result of a drone strike has been brought under control. Fire crews are currently working to contain the blaze. There are no casualties," the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's press service said in a statement.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.