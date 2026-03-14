Azerbaijan calculates average annual inflation in February 2026
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
March 2026 prices in Azerbaijan were higher than those in January and February of the previous year. The prices of food, non-food items, and paid services all went up, with some significant exceptions, such as cement and medical services.
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