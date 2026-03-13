Azerbaijan unveils list of nations exempt from visa requirements starting in 2025
The new visa exemptions for Azerbaijani citizens traveling to select countries in 2025 are expected to facilitate increased diplomatic and economic exchanges, enhancing international cooperation.
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