Kazakh President expresses support for Trump's initiative to create Board of Peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. US President Donald Trump comes across as a strong personality, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says, Trend reports.

Tokayev expressed support for Donald Trump's initiative to create the Board of Peace. He noted that he was attracted by the idea of ​​a new approach to resolving complex international problems, including in the Middle East. According to the President of Kazakhstan, a combination of traditional diplomacy and the capabilities of big business can really help people, especially in the Gaza Strip.

"People around the world are tired of endless conferences where pious resolutions are passed, but only a small number of people read them. That's why I believe it's necessary to support this idea, as it offers a new approach. President Trump comes across as a strong person. He is a bold leader," Tokayev noted.

He expressed confidence that the prospect of achieving peace in the Middle East, particularly in Palestine, still exists. "And I sincerely hope for the successful future of this initiative," Tokayev said.