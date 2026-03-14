U.S. President Donald Trump declares Iran’s strategy fails

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. All of Iran's plans are now dead, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

"Iran had plans of taking over the entire Middle East and completely obliterating Israel. Just like Iran itself, those plans are now dead!" the post noted.

Commenting on the operations carried out against Iran by U.S. and Israeli forces, the White House leader also criticized several U.S. media outlets.

“The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept! ” Trump stressed.

He also shared footage showing strikes on strategic facilities inside Iran.