Karabakh reconstruction forms core of Azerbaijan’s housing policy - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan’s housing policy places a strong focus on the reconstruction of and resettlement in territories of Karabakh liberated from occupation, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, and national coordinator for WUF13, at the 13th Global Baku Forum on “Bridging Divides in a World in Transition,” Trend reports.

“This experience reflects a broader global challenge faced by many countries today, how to ensure the right to adequate housing remains central to post-conflict recovery and reconstruction,” Guliyev said.

He noted that comprehensive urban recovery and housing programs are being implemented in these areas to create sustainable, smart, and inclusive cities.

“Housing for former internally displaced persons is provided by the state free of charge, demonstrating the critical role of government leadership in ensuring social stability and safe, dignified returns,” he added.

Guliyev also said that 70,000 people already live, work, and study in these areas.

He emphasized that the WUF13 will serve as an important platform to strengthen international cooperation in the housing sector.

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