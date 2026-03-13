Azerbaijan throws light on funds alloted for restoration of liberated territories
Azerbaijan has committed substantial funds from its state budget for the ongoing restoration and development of liberated territories, ensuring long-term economic recovery and sustainable growth in the region.
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