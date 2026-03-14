Azerbaijan ready to welcome global leaders for WUF13, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan's Baku
is fully prepared to welcome participants from around the world to
the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13),
said Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban
Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator of
WUF13, Trend
reports.
Speaking at a briefing ahead of the forum, Guliyev noted that
the forum comes at a time of unprecedented urbanization.
“Projections indicate that nearly 70% of the world’s population
will live in cities by 2050. While this growth presents significant
opportunities for innovation, economic development, and social
transformation, it also poses serious challenges for the urban
environment,” he said.
He emphasized that housing remains at the center of the global
agenda.
“Housing is not just physical infrastructure; it forms the
foundation of human dignity, well-being, economic opportunity, and
sustainability,” Guliyev said.
He added that addressing these challenges requires strong
international cooperation.
“We are convinced that housing and urban development issues are
not only technical matters but strategic priorities that demand
solutions at the highest level,” Guliyev concluded.
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