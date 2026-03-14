Azerbaijan ready to welcome global leaders for WUF13, official says

“Projections indicate that nearly 70% of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050. While this growth presents significant opportunities for innovation, economic development, and social transformation, it also poses serious challenges for the urban environment,” he said.

He emphasized that housing remains at the center of the global agenda.

“Housing is not just physical infrastructure; it forms the foundation of human dignity, well-being, economic opportunity, and sustainability,” Guliyev said.

He added that addressing these challenges requires strong international cooperation.

“We are convinced that housing and urban development issues are not only technical matters but strategic priorities that demand solutions at the highest level,” Guliyev concluded.

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