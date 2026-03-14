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Azerbaijan ready to welcome global leaders for WUF13, official says

Azerbaijan Materials 14 March 2026 10:46 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan ready to welcome global leaders for WUF13, official says

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Aygun Baliyarli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan's Baku is fully prepared to welcome participants from around the world to the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), said Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator of WUF13, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of the forum, Guliyev noted that the forum comes at a time of unprecedented urbanization.

“Projections indicate that nearly 70% of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050. While this growth presents significant opportunities for innovation, economic development, and social transformation, it also poses serious challenges for the urban environment,” he said.

He emphasized that housing remains at the center of the global agenda.

“Housing is not just physical infrastructure; it forms the foundation of human dignity, well-being, economic opportunity, and sustainability,” Guliyev said.

He added that addressing these challenges requires strong international cooperation.

“We are convinced that housing and urban development issues are not only technical matters but strategic priorities that demand solutions at the highest level,” Guliyev concluded.

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