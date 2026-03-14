Azerbaijani minister proposes to adapt governance with AI and biotechnology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Governance can be adapted with artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology, but the process must be continuous and incremental, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at the panel discussions on "Digital futures: AI, Governance and ethics of innovation" as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition", Trend reports.

According to him, the main problem is a matter of time.

"If we regulate innovation for a long time, we can destroy it. Therefore, it is necessary to determine the critical point. These conditions must also be created for other segments of society. It's important to develop a roadmap, define requirements, and continuously improve the legal regulatory framework. Azerbaijan is quite courageous and constantly learning. We observe everything in practice," Nabiyev explained.

He noted that we signed a document that assesses the opportunities for further development, taking into account previous mistakes.

"We are trying to harmonize the goals and objectives arising from our political culture. This allows us to eliminate some obstacles.

We have found a fairly successful option. This is a regulatory framework. A framework for governance in the field of education and the economy is created, as well as conditions for self-development and knowledge acquisition. When such an appropriate regulatory framework is in place, the government has the tools to manage the process and at the same time can build an appropriate ecosystem for society," the minister added.

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