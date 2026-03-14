Uzbekistan records growth in visits from Azerbaijani citizens
A significant increase in Azerbaijani travel to Uzbekistan was noted at the beginning of 2026, which is indicative of the strengthening of people-to-people connections and the growth of tourist flows between the two nations.
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