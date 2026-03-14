Turkmenistan set to join IMO maritime facilitation convention

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 14. Turkmenistan plans to join the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

In this regard, the government of Turkmenistan will establish a special working group comprising representatives of relevant agencies to strengthen the legal framework governing maritime navigation in the country.

The working group will focus on preparing the necessary measures for Turkmenistan’s accession to the IMO convention aimed at simplifying international maritime transport procedures.

The organization of a visit by the IMO leadership to Turkmenistan in 2026 is also under consideration.

These steps are expected to support the integration of Turkmenistan’s national maritime fleet into the global logistics system and contribute to the development of the country’s transport corridors.