Iran strikes US and Israeli bases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has fired on US military bases in the Gulf countries and Israel's regional command center, the IRGC said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, the IRGC has completed the 53rd phase of the military operation "True Promise 4". During this phase, US military positions at the Al-Dhafra airbase, which plays a role in providing support and information for airstrikes on Iran, were also fired upon.

It is reported that 10 Fattah hypersonic missiles, Qadr missiles and kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles were used at this stage.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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