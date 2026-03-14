Iran reveals number of its attacked non-military facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Approximately 43,000 non-military facilities have been attacked in Iran since February 28, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said at a press conference held today, Trend reports.

According to her, 36,500 of the facilities were apartments belonging to civilians, while 10,000 of these apartments accounted for Tehran Province.

Mohajerani noted that 6,200 commercial facilities have been damaged in the country. At the same time, 32 ambulances, 35 treatment centers, and 152 health facilities have been damaged.

The official pointed out that 223 women have died and 2,730 injured in the country.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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