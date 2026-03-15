Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
March 2
|
1.7000
|
March 9
|
1.7000
|
March 3
|
1.7000
|
March 10
|
1.7000
|
March 4
|
1.7000
|
March 11
|
1.7000
|
March 5
|
1.7000
|
March 12
|
1.7000
|
March 6
|
1.7000
|
March 13
|
1.7000
|
|
1.7000
|
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0184 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.01446 manat, amounting to 1.967 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
March 2
|
2.0035
|
March 9
|
-
|
March 3
|
1.9857
|
March 10
|
1.9740
|
March 4
|
1.9706
|
March 11
|
1.9777
|
March 5
|
1.9734
|
March 12
|
1.9607
|
March 6
|
1.9741
|
March 13
|
1.9556
|
|
1.98146
|
|
1.967
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0321 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.003766 manat, amounting to 2.1503 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
March 2
|
2.2071
|
March 9
|
-
|
March 3
|
2.1942
|
March 10
|
2.1677
|
March 4
|
2.1920
|
March 11
|
2.1527
|
March 5
|
2.1836
|
March 12
|
2.1452
|
March 6
|
2.1629
|
March 13
|
2.1356
|
|
2.18796
|
|
2.1503
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0385 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00009 manat, making 0.038655 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
March 2
|
0.0387
|
March 9
|
-
|
March 3
|
0.0387
|
March 10
|
0.0386
|
March 4
|
0.0386
|
March 11
|
0.0386
|
March 5
|
0.0386
|
March 12
|
0.0385
|
March 6
|
0.0386
|
March 13
|
0.0385
|
|
0.03864
|
|
0.038655
Since International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the following working day, Monday, March 9, is also observed as a non-working day under Azerbaijan’s Labor Code. As a result, the data for that date has not been released.
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