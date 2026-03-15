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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 15 March 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

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Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

March 2

1.7000

March 9

1.7000

March 3

1.7000

March 10

1.7000

March 4

1.7000

March 11

1.7000

March 5

1.7000

March 12

1.7000

March 6

1.7000

March 13

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0184 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.01446 manat, amounting to 1.967 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

March 2

2.0035

March 9

-

March 3

1.9857

March 10

1.9740

March 4

1.9706

March 11

1.9777

March 5

1.9734

March 12

1.9607

March 6

1.9741

March 13

1.9556

Average rate per week

1.98146

Average rate per week

1.967

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0321 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.003766 manat, amounting to 2.1503 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

March 2

2.2071

March 9

-

March 3

2.1942

March 10

2.1677

March 4

2.1920

March 11

2.1527

March 5

2.1836

March 12

2.1452

March 6

2.1629

March 13

2.1356

Average rate per week

2.18796

Average rate per week

2.1503

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0385 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00009 manat, making 0.038655 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

March 2

0.0387

March 9

-

March 3

0.0387

March 10

0.0386

March 4

0.0386

March 11

0.0386

March 5

0.0386

March 12

0.0385

March 6

0.0386

March 13

0.0385

Average rate per week

0.03864

Average rate per week

0.038655

Since International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the following working day, Monday, March 9, is also observed as a non-working day under Azerbaijan’s Labor Code. As a result, the data for that date has not been released.

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