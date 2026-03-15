Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar March 2 1.7000 March 9 1.7000 March 3 1.7000 March 10 1.7000 March 4 1.7000 March 11 1.7000 March 5 1.7000 March 12 1.7000 March 6 1.7000 March 13 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0184 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.01446 manat, amounting to 1.967 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro March 2 2.0035 March 9 - March 3 1.9857 March 10 1.9740 March 4 1.9706 March 11 1.9777 March 5 1.9734 March 12 1.9607 March 6 1.9741 March 13 1.9556 Average rate per week 1.98146 Average rate per week 1.967

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0321 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.003766 manat, amounting to 2.1503 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble March 2 2.2071 March 9 - March 3 2.1942 March 10 2.1677 March 4 2.1920 March 11 2.1527 March 5 2.1836 March 12 2.1452 March 6 2.1629 March 13 2.1356 Average rate per week 2.18796 Average rate per week 2.1503

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0385 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00009 manat, making 0.038655 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira March 2 0.0387 March 9 - March 3 0.0387 March 10 0.0386 March 4 0.0386 March 11 0.0386 March 5 0.0386 March 12 0.0385 March 6 0.0386 March 13 0.0385 Average rate per week 0.03864 Average rate per week 0.038655

Since International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the following working day, Monday, March 9, is also observed as a non-working day under Azerbaijan’s Labor Code. As a result, the data for that date has not been released.

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