First group of former IDPs sent to Khanoba village in Azerbaijan's Khojavend

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, March 14. The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Khanoba village in the Khojavend district within the framework of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The group consists of families who temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care. They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, and prayed for mercy on martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel