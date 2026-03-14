Kazakhstan completes evacuation of its citizens from Middle East

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 14. Kazakhstan has completed the evacuation of its citizens from the Middle East region, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

In total, 10,275 citizens of Kazakhstan have been returned to the country. The evacuation was carried out through various routes, including both air and land transport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to government agencies and international partners for their support in ensuring the safe return of Kazakh citizens to their homeland.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.