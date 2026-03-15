Azerbaijan sees notable growth in e-commerce transactions for 2025
E-commerce in Azerbaijan saw significant growth last year. Transactions surged, marking a clear upward trend in the digital economy. Cashless and contactless payments also experienced notable increases, reflecting broader changes in consumer behavior.
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