UN-Habitat rep points to balanced approach as key to Middle Corridor dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The development of the Middle Corridor requires a comprehensive and balanced approach to territorial planning, said Erfan Ali, Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Ali emphasized the importance of integrated planning.

“Corridors like these create new opportunities, but they also demand balanced spatial planning to ensure urban growth does not come at the expense of rural areas and instead strengthens their interconnection,” Ali said.