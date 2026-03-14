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UN-Habitat rep points to balanced approach as key to Middle Corridor dev't

Azerbaijan Materials 14 March 2026 11:05 (UTC +04:00)
UN-Habitat rep points to balanced approach as key to Middle Corridor dev't

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Aygun Baliyarli
Aygun Baliyarli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The development of the Middle Corridor requires a comprehensive and balanced approach to territorial planning, said Erfan Ali, Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Ali emphasized the importance of integrated planning.

“Corridors like these create new opportunities, but they also demand balanced spatial planning to ensure urban growth does not come at the expense of rural areas and instead strengthens their interconnection,” Ali said.

He noted that several large-scale new city projects are underway in the region, including Asman in Kyrgyzstan, Alatau in Kazakhstan, New Tashkent, and Akhal in Turkmenistan. “Developing these cities requires applying principles of inclusivity, sustainable growth, and modern urban planning,” he added.

Ali also highlighted the growing local climate risks in Central Asia, including extreme heat and heatwaves, which pose increasing challenges for urban areas.

Additionally, he noted that UN-Habitat recently opened a regional office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia in Istanbul.

“This timely initiative supports the region at a critical intersection of economic transformation, urban development, and humanitarian recovery. It offers a unique opportunity to showcase urban transformation processes and demonstrate how we plan to support countries in the region,” he said.

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