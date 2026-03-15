Iran sees decline in passenger car production in 11M2025
Passenger car production in Iran has declined over the past year, despite growth by some domestic manufacturers, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Organization’s Codal reporting system (codal.ir).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy