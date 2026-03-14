Azerbaijani official highlights WUF13 role in elevating cities on global agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Preparations are entering the final stage at the Baku Olympic Stadium ahead of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), said Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing during the XIII Global Baku Forum, Guliyev emphasized that preparations for the venue are progressing at a steady pace.

“The Olympic Stadium, as the host of this major event, will provide seamless logistics, uninterrupted operations, and high-level hospitality for all participants. Construction is in the final phase.

The forum will feature over 40 main sessions, 350 parallel events, and the “Urban Expo” exhibition. According to Guliyev, the expo is designed not just as an exhibition space but as a hub for dialogue, partnerships, and practical collaboration. Startups and innovators from around the world will showcase proven solutions in urban housing development.

The forum aims to bring together heads of state and government, enabling cities to be discussed as strategic global priorities requiring high-level leadership. Inspired by the COP29 Ministerial Meeting, WUF13 will provide a platform for direct dialogue among ministers, mayors, and experts, fostering practical solutions and tangible results,” he added.

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