ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 14. Turkmenistan and Russia discussed key aspects of their deepened strategic partnership, Trend reports via the Russian MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Russia Esen Aydogdyev and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on key areas of Turkmen-Russian cooperation and further development of bilateral relations. Both sides expressed a desire to fully realise the potential of the deepened strategic partnership between Moscow and Ashgabat and to coordinate their efforts on the international stage.

Earlier, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Russia Esen Aydogdyyev and Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev discussed the development of a strategic partnership.

The meeting centered on strengthening interparliamentary relations, which are increasingly viewed as a pivotal mechanism for enhancing bilateral ties. Both parties acknowledged the steady expansion of cooperation not only in the economic domain but also in the humanitarian and political spheres.

Additionally, the conversation included a review of Turkmenistan’s program for assuming the CIS chairmanship in 2026. The Russian side commended Ashgabat’s proposed concept, describing it as both substantive and comprehensive. Kosachev reaffirmed the Federation Council’s full support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives, both bilaterally and within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

Russia’s backing of Turkmenistan’s CIS programs is widely regarded as a crucial element in fostering regional stability and integration.