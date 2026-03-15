Necessary steps are being taken to ensure food security in Iran - Customs official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Necessary work is being carried out in the country regarding food security during the US and Israeli military airstrikes on Iran, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Iran and Director General of the Customs Administration Foroud Askari said in a meeting with Chairman of the General Inspection Organization of Iran Zabihullah Khodaian, Trend reports.

According to him, 1.1 million tons of essential products (wheat, rice, tea, animal feed, cooking oil, pressed soybeans, etc.) have been imported into the country over the past 13 days.

Askari noted that there are currently 6 million tons of essential products in the decommissioning phase at 13 customs offices in the country.

A customs official said that 6,000 trucks are operating to transport products through the country's customs.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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