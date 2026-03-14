European U23 Wrestling Championships continue in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The European Junior Wrestling Championships for athletes under 23 are ongoing in Zrenjanin, Serbia, Trend reports.

On the fifth day of competition, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers competed in the 55, 63, 77, 87, and 130 kg weight categories.

Farid Sadikhly (55 kg) defeated Czech wrestler Filip Bartosik 9-0 and Romanian Denis Florin Mihai 5-2 to reach the semifinals. In a close match against Georgian Koba Karumidze, Sadikhly won on the last-point rule after a 3-3 draw. He will face Russian Alibek Amirov in the final tomorrow.

Ilkin Gurbanov (63 kg) beat Turkey's Enes Ulku 6-4 but lost 1-5 to Moldova's Vitaly Eryomenco in the quarterfinals. As Eryomenco reached the final, Gurbanov will compete against France's Lucas Grasso in the repechage match.

Ravan Nuriyev (77 kg) was defeated 1-4 by Belarusian Kirill Valevsky in the first round. Said Akhundzade (87 kg) lost 5-9 to Romanian Patrick Gordan in the 1/16 finals, while Aykhan Mardanov (130 kg) fell 0-3 to Greek Achilles Chrysidis in the qualifying round.