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European U23 Wrestling Championships continue in Serbia

Azerbaijan Materials 14 March 2026 00:30 (UTC +04:00)
European U23 Wrestling Championships continue in Serbia

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The European Junior Wrestling Championships for athletes under 23 are ongoing in Zrenjanin, Serbia, Trend reports.

On the fifth day of competition, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers competed in the 55, 63, 77, 87, and 130 kg weight categories.

Farid Sadikhly (55 kg) defeated Czech wrestler Filip Bartosik 9-0 and Romanian Denis Florin Mihai 5-2 to reach the semifinals. In a close match against Georgian Koba Karumidze, Sadikhly won on the last-point rule after a 3-3 draw. He will face Russian Alibek Amirov in the final tomorrow.

Ilkin Gurbanov (63 kg) beat Turkey's Enes Ulku 6-4 but lost 1-5 to Moldova's Vitaly Eryomenco in the quarterfinals. As Eryomenco reached the final, Gurbanov will compete against France's Lucas Grasso in the repechage match.

Ravan Nuriyev (77 kg) was defeated 1-4 by Belarusian Kirill Valevsky in the first round. Said Akhundzade (87 kg) lost 5-9 to Romanian Patrick Gordan in the 1/16 finals, while Aykhan Mardanov (130 kg) fell 0-3 to Greek Achilles Chrysidis in the qualifying round.

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