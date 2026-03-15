NGIC co-chair emphasizes influence of scientists on understanding nature of evil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The influence of scientists, thinkers and public figures in the early period was felt very strongly, especially in reflections on the nature of evil, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, President of Latvia from 1999 to 2007, and member of the World Academy of Art and Science Vaira Vike-Freiberga said today at an additional session within the framework of the XIII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

According to Vaira Vike-Freiberga, conflicts are usually driven by the same recurring forces of human nature, one of which is ideology.

"Ideology in the broad sense is some accepted truth, especially religious, which is said to come directly from heaven, from higher supernatural laws. This "sure and incontestable" truth must guide the life of man and serve as the basis for society," Vaira Vike-Freiberga stressed.

She noted that ideology has been beneficial in many ways—it has helped shape civilizations—but it has also often been a source of conflict.

"Even in the presence of a great or oral tradition, there is always the possibility of different interpretations," Vike-Freiberga concluded.