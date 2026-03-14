AI’s influence on human behavior demands urgent ethical action - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to have a profound impact on human behavior in the future, said Asmitha Satyarthi, CEO of the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion, Trend reports.

Speaking at the panel “Digital Future: AI, Governance, and the Ethics of Innovation” during the XIII Global Baku Forum, Satyarthi highlighted the growing influence of AI on social interactions, noting that today, 88% of young people communicate more with ChatGPT than with their peers.

“This gap between people can isolate individuals, with repercussions for workplaces and the environment. We need to address this now. These are strong signals; something is amiss, and we must identify it,” she said.

Satyarthi warned that AI’s biased influence could affect millions, describing it as a societal “virus.” She emphasized that compassion must guide responses to AI challenges.

“Compassion is not optional; it is the essential tool. Regulation alone is insufficient. Education and a thoughtful approach must underpin our efforts. With AI, a compassionate approach can support us, otherwise we risk a severe crisis. We must begin addressing this today,” Satyarthi said.

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