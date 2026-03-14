Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide discusses TRIPP project with EU Special Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, has discussed the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project during a meeting with Ambassador, European Union (EU) Special Representative for Central Asia Eduard Stiprais, the publication of Hajiyev on his social media account says, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani official noted that fruitful discussions were held on regional cooperation, especially connectivity opportunities, as well as the Trans-Caspian project.

The presidential assistant pointed out that, taking into account Azerbaijan's full membership in the Central Asian Consultative Council, there are significant opportunities for cooperation within this format.

On August 8, 2025, following the results of a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

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