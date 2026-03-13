UN Sustainable Development Goals remain vital for humanity’s well-being - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remains critically important for the well-being of humanity, said Justin Yifu Lin, Dean of the Institute of New Structural Economics, Honorary Dean of the National School of Development, and the Institute of South–South Cooperation and Development at Peking University, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Global Baku Forum, Lin noted that even with accelerated progress, it is unlikely that all 17 SDGs will be fully achieved by 2030. Nevertheless, he stressed that the ambitious objectives were established for the benefit of all humanity.

“Therefore, even understanding that it will be difficult to achieve them in full within the established timeframe, we must make every possible effort to move forward,” he said.

Lin pointed out that when new opportunities or future phases of global initiatives come knocking, it’s crucial to take stock of the experience gained and the lessons learned from rolling out the SDGs.

“In my opinion, among the 17 SDGs, a key foundation for achieving many of them today is SDG No. 8, which focuses on promoting sustained economic growth, productive employment, and decent work for all. If people have decent jobs, they receive stable and sufficient income. This allows them to escape poverty. Having income also makes it possible to provide food for themselves and their families, helping to combat hunger,” Lin said.

He mentioned that having a steady job and reliable income opens the door for people to get the healthcare they need.

“Thus, decent employment should become the foundation for achieving many sustainable development goals,” Lin concluded.

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