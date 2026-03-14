Azerbaijani oil prices surge to new heights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $3.52, or 3.3%, on March 13 from the previous level, coming in at $109.10 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $3.61, or 3.6%, to $105.24 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $3.68, or 5.5%, to $70.06 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $2.81, or 2.8%, to $103.47 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.