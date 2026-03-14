Kazakhstan reports growth in wholesale and retail trade in early 2026
Photo: Office for National Statistics of the UK
Kazakhstan’s wholesale and retail trade sectors continue to expand, with notable increases in food and non-food sales across multiple regions.
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