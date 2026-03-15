Turkmennebit announces tender for upgrade of electronic database system
Turkmennebit State Concern has opened an international tender to select a contractor for the design and implementation of an upgraded automated electronic database system and the deployment of new systems across its enterprises. Interested companies can submit applications and tender proposals within the specified deadline.
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