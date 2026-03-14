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Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 14 March 2026 10:13 (UTC +04:00)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

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Aygun Baliyarli
Aygun Baliyarli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The 13th Global Baku Forum continues in Azerbaijan's Baku under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition" as the event enters its third day, Trend reports.

Today’s agenda includes discussions on “Global Cooperation in Housing: Prospects for the World Urban Forum (WUF13),” “Digital Future: Artificial Intelligence, Governance and the Ethics of Innovation,” and “In Search of a Reset of the International System.” A special session titled “Youth Speak, We Listen” is also scheduled.

The program also features a special session with the participation of Eduards Stiprais, the Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for Central Asia.

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Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Third day of XIII Global Baku Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
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