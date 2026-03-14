European U23 Wrestling Championships conclude for Azerbaijani team in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The European Junior Wrestling Championships for athletes under 23 continued in Zrenjanin, Serbia, Trend reports.

On the fifth day of the competition, two Azerbaijani athletes competed in decisive matches.

Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) won the silver medal after losing 3-5 to Russian Amina Tandelova in the final.

Nargiz Samadova (53 kg) was defeated 0-12 by Turkey’s Şevval Çayir in the bronze medal match, finishing in fifth place.

The Azerbaijani team concluded the championship with three medals: gold for Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), silver for Gultekin Shirinova (55 kg), and silver for Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg).