Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz province bids tender for construction of rural health center
The Administration of Dashoguz velayat has invited contractors to participate in a tender for the construction of a health center in Deryalyk village of the Koneurgench district as part of the National Rural Program. Companies can submit applications and required documents before the specified deadline.
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