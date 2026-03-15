Tajikistan increases metallic ore mining output in January 2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee
The increase in metallic ore mining highlights the continued role of the mining sector as a key driver of Tajikistan’s industrial growth despite monthly fluctuations in overall industrial output.
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