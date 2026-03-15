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Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

Society Materials 15 March 2026 15:20 (UTC +04:00)
Six more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The process of evacuating foreign diplomats and citizens from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara state border crossing continues, Trend reports.

Citizens of China (1 person) and Azerbaijan (5 people) crossed the border and entered the territory of Azerbaijan between 09:00 a.m. and 14:00 p.m. today.

The evacuation process is being carried out in accordance with relevant procedural rules and safety requirements. All necessary conditions for the comfortable and safe movement of citizens have been created at the checkpoint, and the process continues in stages throughout the day.

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