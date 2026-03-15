Kazakhstan wraps up draft new Constitution referendum vote

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 15. Voting in the referendum on the draft of the new Constitution has concluded in all polling stations across Kazakhstan, the country's Central Referendum Commission says, Trend reports.

According to information, precinct commissions have begun counting votes, which, according to the law, should not last more than 12 hours from the moment it begins.

Voting turnout in the referendum as of 8:00 p.m. local time was 73.24%. 9.12 million people out of 12.46 million cast their ballots.

A national referendum is taking place in Kazakhstan today. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree on February 11. The vote will focus on adopting a new Constitution.

The draft of the new Constitution was prepared taking into account proposals from citizens, political parties, public organizations, and experts received during public discussion.

The draft places special emphasis on human rights and freedoms, while sovereignty, independence, the unitary nature of the state, and the country’s territorial integrity are defined as fundamental immutable values.