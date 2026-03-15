Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The average prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals, and Dated Brent crude oil brands increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $14.59, or 16.9%, compared to last week, to $100.70 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $109.10 per barrel, while the lowest price dropped to $90.34 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $96.74 per barrel, which is $14.29, or 17.3%, more than a week before.

Over the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $105.24 per barrel, and the minimum price was $86.33 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $62.71 per barrel, up $12.25, or 24.3%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $70.06 per barrel, and the lowest was $53.14 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $97.27 per barrel for the week, up $12.12, or 14.2%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $103.47per barrel, and the lowest was $87.94 per barrel.

Oil type/date 09.03.2026 10.02.2026 11.02.2026 12.02.2026 13.02.2026 Average price Azeri LT CIF $103.03 $90.34 $95.43 $105.58 $109.10 $100.70 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $99.10 $86.33 $91.40 $101.63 $105.24 $96.74 Urals (EX NOVO) $66.77 $53.14 $57.20 $66.38 $70.06 $62.71 Dated Brent $102.84 $87.94 $91.46 $100.66 $103.47 $97.27

Since International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the following working day, Monday, March 9, is also observed as a non-working day under Azerbaijan’s Labor Code. As a result, the data for that date has not been released.

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