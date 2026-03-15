Iran's Central Bank issues new banknote

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Central Bank of Iran has put 10 million rial banknotes into circulation in a number of banks in the country starting today, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the information, the Central Bank put the banknote in question into circulation in order to ensure liquidity in the country and facilitate cash exchanges.

It is reported that despite the fact that exchanges in the country are mainly carried out electronically (bank cards, mobile phones and the Internet), this banknote is considered an improvement step to address the needs in the country.