Azerbaijan tallies performance of local payment systems in 2025
Azerbaijan's National Payment System (NPS) grew significantly in 2025. Key systems like AZIPS, SPCS, and IPS processed millions of transactions. Both transaction volume and frequency saw impressive year-on-year increases.
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