Three more employees of the Swiss Embassy in Iran evacuated to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Three more employees of the Swiss embassy in Tehran have been evacuated to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Diplomats crossed the Iranian border and safely entered the territory of Azerbaijan through the Astara state border crossing.

The evacuation process was carried out with the relevant document checks, registration and other procedures, and all necessary measures were taken to ensure safe passage through the border crossing. After completing the registration procedure, they were safely delivered to their destinations.

The evacuation process at the Astara state border crossing continues without interruption, and border crossings are carried out in accordance with existing procedures and under the supervision of the relevant agencies.