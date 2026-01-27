EBRD provides €20Mi loan to strengthen Moldova’s MSME sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended a senior multi-currency loan of up to €20 million equivalent to NBFC Microinvest LLC, Moldova’s largest non-bank lending institution, Trend reports via the Bank.

The funding will be used to support local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), bolstering private sector development and driving economic growth.

The investment is part of the EBRD’s Financial Intermediaries Framework (FIF), designed to help financial institutions diversify funding, extend liability maturities, and expand MSME financing at a multiple of the Bank’s contribution. The project will also enhance regional outreach and attract new clients, addressing key transition gaps in Moldova’s financial sector.

Microinvest, recently acquired by Victoriabank, Moldova’s third-largest commercial bank, will use the financing to strengthen competitiveness and resilience. With over 22 years of experience, Microinvest is a leading player in Moldova’s financial market, providing tailored financial solutions to businesses, farmers, and individuals. The company holds 40% of the non-bank financial institution market and ranks fifth overall by loan book size, with total assets of €392 million as of Q3 2025.

“This financing will help Microinvest expand its MSME lending while maintaining portfolio quality, supporting a more robust and inclusive financial system in Moldova,” the EBRD said.

The project underscores the Bank’s commitment to private sector development and sustainable growth, particularly amid regional challenges. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EBRD has provided €1.7 billion to Moldova to help mitigate economic impacts, bringing its total investment in the country to nearly €2.9 billion across 188 projects, with 40% of its portfolio in sustainable infrastructure.