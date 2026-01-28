Kyrgyzstan to launch unified digital tourism platform

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 28. The Department of Tourism, together with the Ministries of Digital Development and Finance in Kyrgyzstan and "Tunduk" OJSC, will rapidly develop requirements, secure funding, and implement a unified digital tourism platform, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The directive was given by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, during a regular staff meeting with the heads of state bodies and structural divisions of the Presidential Administration.

The prime minister pointed to systemic issues in the sector, including the fragmentation of services such as visas, logistics, and insurance, as well as the absence of a single coordinating center for managing tourism processes.

"Tourists should not face bureaucracy and language barriers at every step. We need a platform that integrates government services, business offerings, and payment tools in a single window—from entry into the country to departure," the prime minister emphasized.

The unified digital tourism platform is an end-to-end digital tourism platform that empowers city governments and tourism departments to centralize access, ticketing, planning, and stakeholder coordination; enhance visitor experience; automate backend operations; and enable real-time data governance across attractions, transport, and events.

