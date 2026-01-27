Turkmenistan and Iran move toward creating trade hubs at border crossings

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 27. Turkmenistan and Iran discussed the creation of specialized trade zones at the Serakhs-Serakhs and Altyn Asyr-Incheh Borun border checkpoints, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issue was raised between ambassadors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the leadership of Iran’s Supreme Council for Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones in Tehran. The discussions centered on actionable measures to enhance multilateral cooperation and broaden business relations within the region.