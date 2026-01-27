Turkmenistan and Iran move toward creating trade hubs at border crossings

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 27.
Turkmenistan and Iran discussed the creation of specialized trade
zones at the Serakhs-Serakhs and Altyn Asyr-Incheh Borun border
checkpoints,
Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen
Government.
The issue was raised between ambassadors of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) and the leadership of Iran’s Supreme
Council for Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones in
Tehran. The discussions centered on actionable measures to enhance
multilateral cooperation and broaden business relations within the
region.
Participants examined the potential for collaboration within
free economic zones, which are anticipated to act as key catalysts
for business activity. The parties also identified specific sectors
for increasing cross-border cargo transportation and deliberated on
strategies to foster greater tourism exchanges.
Earlier, in December, officials from Iran and Turkmenistan
convened at the Lotfabad border terminal to explore the extension
of operational hours at the Lotfabad-Artuq crossing. They also
addressed the need to improve the geometric design of the land
route and discussed the construction of dual lanes to accommodate
road traffic.