UNEC maintains its leadership in Azerbaijan and South Caucasus in QS Europe 2026

Following the publication of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2026, the results of the QS World University Rankings: Europe 2026 were also announced today.

Compared to the previous year, the number of participating institutions increased by 291, reaching a total of 958 universities. In QS Europe 2026, 15 universities from Azerbaijan were evaluated, six of which participated for the first time.

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) once again ranked first in Azerbaijan and across the South Caucasus. Furthermore, by improving its overall position, UNEC secured a place among the Top 300 universities in Europe, ranking 271st in Europe and 12th in Western Asia.

The ranking is based on an extensive evaluation of 19.8 million academic publications, 200 million citations, 1.5 million academic reputation survey responses, and 520,000 employer reputation survey responses. Notably, UNEC is ranked within the top 100 universities in Europe in terms of Employer Reputation. In addition, with regard to the Graduate Employability indicator, UNEC exceeds the European median by a factor of three.