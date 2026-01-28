India highlights Turkmenistan as key partner in its expanding regional ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 28. India considers Turkmenistan a key partner under its “extended neighborhood” policy, Ambassador Bandaru Wilsonbabu said at a ceremonial reception in Ashgabat marking India’s Republic Day, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The event was also attended by Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov.

Both sides expressed readiness to expand cooperation in strategic areas, including the oil and gas and chemical industries, security, healthcare, and digital infrastructure development. They also highlighted close collaboration in international forums, including the UN and the India-Central Asia Dialogue, to strengthen regional stability.

Earlier, the Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan conveyed India’s willingness to share expertise and technologies with Turkmenistan, particularly in the areas of IT, digitalization, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education, and human resource development. He emphasized that these efforts would further bilateral economic ties, with a focus on the mutually beneficial utilization of Turkmenistan’s natural resources.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has identified the successful construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a top priority for its oil and gas sector in 2026.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel