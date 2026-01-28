Azerbaijan's manat turnover rate shifts down in 2025
By the close of 2025, the manat's turnover rate in Azerbaijan took a dip compared to the year before. This drop shows a slower flow of the currency when stacked against both December 1, 2024, and the same timeframe in 2024. The numbers show a consistent decline in the manat's turnover over the last year.
