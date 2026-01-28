PASHA Bank holds news conference on preparatory phase of its Initial Public Offering (PHOTO)

PASHA Bank, the country’s leading corporate financial institution, has held a press conference dedicated to the preparatory phase of the Initial Public Offering of its shares.

The event took place on 28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Bank Javid Gouliyev stated that the initiative aims to further strengthen the Bank’s financial resilience, enhance transparency, and contribute to the development of the capital market.

Gouliyev added that the placement of shares through an IPO represents the Bank’s next stage of strategic development: “PASHA Bank is the first private bank to join the IPO process. Conducted under the slogan ‘We grow by sharing. Together.’, this share placement enables our Bank to further expand its operations as a more transparent, sustainable financial institution that creates long-term value for investors. At this stage, the volume of shares planned for placement amounts to 5 percent of the Bank’s capital, comprising 932,926 ordinary registered shares.”

He also emphasized that PASHA Bank has consistently served as a reliable financial partner to the real sector and continues to successfully fulfill this mission. “Years of sustainable and purpose-driven growth have paved the way for our entry into the capital market. This step creates new opportunities to make a stronger contribution to the national economy, particularly to the development of the non-oil sector,” the CEO noted.

PASHA Bank was established in 2007 and is one of Azerbaijan’s leading corporate financial institutions. The Bank provides corporate and small and medium-sized business clients with investment banking, trade finance, asset management, and traditional banking services. Its core mission is to support the development of the non-oil sector, meet the financial needs of real-sector businesses, and contribute to the diversification of the national economy. In addition to Azerbaijan, PASHA Bank operates in Georgia and Türkiye.

In 2024–2025, PASHA Bank received multiple awards from prestigious international publications such as Euromoney, International Investor, and Global Finance in recognition of its contributions to the development of local entrepreneurship, including titles such as “Best SME Bank” and “World’s Best Private Banks 2025”. In 2025, the Bank also became the first Azerbaijani bank to win the “Gold Stevie” award in the “Company of the Year” category at the Stevie Awards.